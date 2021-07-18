The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,025. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.