The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 31,162.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 4,084,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.