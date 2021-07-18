The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of The L.S. Starrett stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

