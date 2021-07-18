The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.80% of The Manitowoc worth $55,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

