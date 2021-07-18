The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $336.30 million and $387.17 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.80 or 0.01348506 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

