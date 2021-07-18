The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $180.11. 373,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.