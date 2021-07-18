The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 534,831 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,259. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.96.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

