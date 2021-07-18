The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 534,831 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TTD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,259. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.96.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
