The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.