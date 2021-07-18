Thingschain (TIC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $43,315.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,653.30 or 0.99917709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003121 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

