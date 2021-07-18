THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $988.67 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00013383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $988.67 million and approximately $39.25 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

