Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.85% of Independent Bank worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

