Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $33.84 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00272986 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

