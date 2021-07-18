thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

