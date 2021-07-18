Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 249.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tilray worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64. Insiders sold 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

