Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $176,058.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

