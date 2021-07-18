Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.

Genpact stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,933. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

