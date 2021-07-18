Timothy M. O’reilly Buys 3,720 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60.

VRM stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $247,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $112,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

