Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006154 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

