TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $75,738.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,529.30 or 0.99917303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.