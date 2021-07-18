TopBidder (BID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,123 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

