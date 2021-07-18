TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

BLD stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.