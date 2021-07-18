Tornado Cash Market Cap Reaches $28.78 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $30.76 or 0.00097277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00102952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,685.14 or 1.00199902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,652 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

