Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 17,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

