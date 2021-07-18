TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Reaches $538,420.07

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $538,420.07 and approximately $254,204.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

