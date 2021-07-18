TravelNote Market Capitalization Reaches $26,948.93 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $26,948.93 and $1,602.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

