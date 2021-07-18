Tribe Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $142.39 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001807 BTC on exchanges.



Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

