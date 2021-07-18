Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Triumph Group worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

