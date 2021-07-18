Trollcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $22.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $936,706.22 and $22.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.57 or 0.99883938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

