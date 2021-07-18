TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.19% of TrueBlue worth $56,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $25.69 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

