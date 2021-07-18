TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $296,650.92

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 48% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $296,650.92 and $17,375.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

