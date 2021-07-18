TrueFi Market Cap Tops $19.25 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $974,760.00 worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

