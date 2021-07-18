TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0501 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $331,062.43 and approximately $490.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

