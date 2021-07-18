TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $68.27 million and $1.68 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

