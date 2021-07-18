TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $33,074.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,213,558,165 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

