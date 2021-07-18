Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder Sells $975,571.72 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TWTR stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.