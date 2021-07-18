Typerium Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $528,654.65 and $51.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.