Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $721,348.13 and $6,853.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00102819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00148672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.18 or 1.00029793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.