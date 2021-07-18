Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $5,638.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.93 or 0.06001844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.51 or 0.01387668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00377105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00132144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00625323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00390045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00296544 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

