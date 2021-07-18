UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 21,901 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 191.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,891,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

