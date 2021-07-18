UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 22,962 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Azure Power Global worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $23.51 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

