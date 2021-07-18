UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 32,100 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Atlas worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 888.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $8,486,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

