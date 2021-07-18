UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,211 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Deluxe worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,534,000 after acquiring an additional 367,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 136,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

