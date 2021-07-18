UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,858 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,379,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $34.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

