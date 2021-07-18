UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

