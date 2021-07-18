UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.