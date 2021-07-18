UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of GeoPark worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 863,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $4,017,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.39%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

