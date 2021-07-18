UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Zuora news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $619,065.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

