UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Triumph Group worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $17.43 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.