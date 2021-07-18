UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

