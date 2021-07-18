UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Knowles worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Knowles by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 14,234 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $301,760.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,378 shares of company stock worth $1,375,669. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

